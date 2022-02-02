Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 27,113 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.07% of Norfolk Southern worth $40,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $274.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.49.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 35.97%.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

