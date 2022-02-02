Schroder Investment Management Group Has $30.59 Million Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.23% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $30,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 52,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 351,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 7.9% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 175,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KL shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.27.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

