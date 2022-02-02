Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,858 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 42,715 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $28,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.25. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $92.03.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

