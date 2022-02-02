Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 22,178 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,178 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.17% of Waters worth $36,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Waters in the first quarter worth about $1,744,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Waters by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Waters by 15.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Waters by 7.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters stock opened at $323.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $258.91 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

