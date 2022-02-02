Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 60,450 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,398 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,450 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.15% of Citizens Financial Group worth $30,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.58.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.50. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

