Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) Shares Down 1.8%

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.11. 17,658 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 52,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Scopus BioPharma by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scopus BioPharma by 1,399.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

