Scotiabank Increases Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$19.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut Altius Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.89.

Shares of ALS traded up C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,694. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$740.94 million and a P/E ratio of 15.05. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$13.48 and a 1-year high of C$19.39.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$20.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

