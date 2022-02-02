Scott Sheldon Sells 576 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) COO Scott Sheldon sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $100,391.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.17. 286,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,723. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $163.60 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

