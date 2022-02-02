Scrypta Tops 1-Day Volume of $23.00 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Scrypta has a total market cap of $128,118.17 and $23.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Scrypta has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00024450 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 45.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000742 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 22,252,689 coins and its circulating supply is 20,252,689 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.