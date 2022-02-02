SDI Group (LON:SDI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $190.88

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 190.88 ($2.57) and traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.42). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 187.50 ($2.52), with a volume of 104,651 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 191.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 190.88. The company has a market cap of £188.30 million and a PE ratio of 30.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.63.

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

