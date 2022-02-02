Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Shares Down 4.3%

Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 169,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 271,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22.

Seadrill Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDRLF)

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments.

