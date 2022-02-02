Secret Market Cap Tops $828.43 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $5.53 or 0.00014334 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $828.43 million and approximately $18.16 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Secret has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.00256933 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007906 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000950 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00020772 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

