Secret Market Cap Tops $828.43 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Secret has a market cap of $828.43 million and approximately $18.16 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $5.53 or 0.00014334 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.00256933 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007906 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000950 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00020772 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

