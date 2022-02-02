Seedify.fund (SFUND) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.11 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $148.49 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.05 or 0.00016191 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00051123 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,690.55 or 0.07197558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00058112 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,445.47 or 1.00171377 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00055487 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,533,229 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

