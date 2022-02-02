Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Short Interest Down 17.5% in January

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 406,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Select Energy Services stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 40,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,771. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.37. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $204.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.30 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $61,723.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,259,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,451 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 38,009 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 226,720 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 48,208 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.