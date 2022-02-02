Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Shares of SRE stock opened at $136.12 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.75 and its 200 day moving average is $130.07. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SRE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.