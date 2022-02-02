Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $136.12 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.75 and its 200 day moving average is $130.07. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.88%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.