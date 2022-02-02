Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Update

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the December 31st total of 279,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIHS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Senmiao Technology by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 61,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Senmiao Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Senmiao Technology by 423.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 141,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIHS opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.16. Senmiao Technology has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.32.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,608.66% and a negative net margin of 144.39%.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

