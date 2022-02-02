Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.37. 45,157 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $57.94 million and a PE ratio of 6.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22.

Get Senstar Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Senstar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Senstar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Senstar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Senstar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Senstar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Senstar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senstar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.