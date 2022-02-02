Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Achieves Market Cap of $56.56 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $56.56 million and $16.66 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00023328 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016268 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004340 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001437 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars.

