Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.66

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.66 and traded as high as C$38.05. Shaw Communications shares last traded at C$37.52, with a volume of 2,452,895 shares.

SJR.B has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.30.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.0988 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.55%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.