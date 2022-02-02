Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Shiba Inu (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Shiba Inu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shiba Inu has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion and approximately $469.77 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shiba Inu alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00051013 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.53 or 0.07186574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00058424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,922.36 or 0.99808986 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00054493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Shiba Inu Coin Profile

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The official website for Shiba Inu is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shiba Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shiba Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shiba Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shiba Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.