SHIELD Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $115,315.12 and approximately $108.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SHIELD has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

