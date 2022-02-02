Shield Protocol Hits Market Cap of $454,052.34 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00005022 BTC on major exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $454,052.34 and $20,801.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00050615 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,692.94 or 0.07282688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00058875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,896.69 or 0.99782157 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00054865 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.