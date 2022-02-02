Short Interest in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Rises By 29.2%

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 454,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.20 million, a PE ratio of 479.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. ADTRAN had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ADTRAN news, Director Balan Nair bought 4,773 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 133.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

