Short Interest in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Rises By 29.5%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the December 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 419,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $8,439,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $125,874,482.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,892,066 shares of company stock valued at $138,599,447.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,835,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,247 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,369,000 after acquiring an additional 919,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,980,000 after purchasing an additional 746,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. On average, analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

