Short Interest in American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPL) Declines By 16.6%

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Electric Power stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPL) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of AEPPL opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.7656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Electric Power from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

