Short Interest in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Declines By 17.8%

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,200 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 334,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93. The company has a market cap of $755.35 million, a PE ratio of 64.83 and a beta of 0.73. American Software has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $33.26.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. American Software’s payout ratio is 125.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMSWA. Maxim Group increased their price target on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other American Software news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

