Short Interest in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Drops By 19.3%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 768,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of AMRX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 616,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,283. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.28. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gautam Patel purchased 50,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,496,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,863,000 after buying an additional 391,756 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,578,000 after buying an additional 1,225,109 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after buying an additional 1,920,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after buying an additional 303,813 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after buying an additional 60,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

