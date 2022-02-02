Short Interest in Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Grows By 31.1%

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,071,300 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the December 31st total of 5,393,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70,713.0 days.

BNCZF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Banco BPM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Banco BPM from €3.10 ($3.48) to €3.20 ($3.60) in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco BPM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.20.

OTCMKTS:BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. Banco BPM has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

