Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Drops By 18.6%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,700 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 599,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays cut Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Shares of BKIMF stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.