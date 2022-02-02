Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Declines By 18.1%

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of MUC stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $14.36. 80,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,893. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6,177.8% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

