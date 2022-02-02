Short Interest in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Expands By 34.8%

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the December 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $27.79.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.
