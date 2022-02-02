Short Interest in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Expands By 34.8%

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the December 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $27.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 69,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 31,948 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 168,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 22,299 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

