Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Increases By 30.4%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the December 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €36.00 ($40.45) to €35.00 ($39.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €48.00 ($53.93) to €47.00 ($52.81) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bouygues has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of BOUYF stock opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. Bouygues has a one year low of $33.54 and a one year high of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bouygues will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

