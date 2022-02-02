Short Interest in Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Declines By 18.2%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,700 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 912,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of CPPMF opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.70. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $608.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.36.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.95 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

