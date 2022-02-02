Short Interest in CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Increases By 28.5%

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,300 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTRRF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $14.29.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of retail properties, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property and development properties acquired for future development.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.