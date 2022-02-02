Short Interest in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Increases By 30.1%

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,200 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the December 31st total of 314,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DBTX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Decibel Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Decibel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

In other news, insider Anna Trask sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $33,703.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBTX. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 124.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $258,000. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DBTX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.40. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,530. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). Analysts predict that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

