Short Interest in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Grows By 29.5%

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,320,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the December 31st total of 11,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

ENLC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.81.

ENLC remained flat at $$8.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. 41,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,772. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is -118.42%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

