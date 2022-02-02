Short Interest in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Declines By 18.0%

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the December 31st total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ESGC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,073,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,485,059. Eros STX Global has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.29.

Eros STX Global shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGC. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Eros STX Global by 192.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eros STX Global Company Profile

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

