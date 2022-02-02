Short Interest in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Drops By 17.5%

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,600 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 525,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

FSS stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.18. The company had a trading volume of 190,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $33.27 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

