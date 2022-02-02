Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Drops By 16.8%

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ:FTXH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at $591,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 98.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the period.

