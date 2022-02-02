Short Interest in Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Decreases By 18.4%

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 21,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares during the period. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,458. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $40.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.31. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Greenridge Global upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

