Short Interest in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) Decreases By 18.2%

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 10.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Context Advisory LLC grew its stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 45.3% during the third quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 4.6% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 265,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FOXW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. 1,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,162. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.94. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

