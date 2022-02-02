Short Interest in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Expands By 30.0%

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 27,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GANX. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $303,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $501,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 66.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the period. CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 543.3% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 64,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 54,327 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.38. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,199. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. Gain Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 9,482.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GANX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

