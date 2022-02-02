Short Interest in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Expands By 30.0%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,830,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 55,270,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,518,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $956,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $2,425,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $1,054,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

DNA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

Shares of DNA stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 541,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,524,638. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

