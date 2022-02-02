Short Interest in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Declines By 18.5%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

GNOM stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $16.11. 401,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,366. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $28.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNOM. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 532,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 383,525 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 430,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 89,073 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,871,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 60,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 981,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,725,000 after purchasing an additional 58,222 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

