Short Interest in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Decreases By 16.5%

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 13,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GFX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,659. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

