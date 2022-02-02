Short Interest in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Drops By 16.6%

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $58,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,301,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,727,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 277.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSBC traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $58.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,631. The firm has a market cap of $786.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.09. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $61.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

