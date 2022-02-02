Short Interest in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Declines By 18.4%

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other Greenwich LifeSciences news, CEO Snehal Patel purchased 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.17 per share, with a total value of $49,992.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Joseph Daugherty purchased 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,985.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,001 shares of company stock worth $186,043. 68.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 37,932 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLSI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.63. 42,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,695. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $69.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22.

GLSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.