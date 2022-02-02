Short Interest in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Declines By 18.4%

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
In other Greenwich LifeSciences news, CEO Snehal Patel purchased 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.17 per share, with a total value of $49,992.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Joseph Daugherty purchased 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,985.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,001 shares of company stock worth $186,043. 68.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 37,932 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.
GLSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.
