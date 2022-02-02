Short Interest in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Drops By 17.9%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of GSE Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

In other GSE Systems news, CEO Kyle Justin Loudermilk sold 61,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $89,797.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GSE Systems stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) by 187.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of GSE Systems worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GVP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 33,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,689. GSE Systems has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.26.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter. GSE Systems had a net margin of 20.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.