Short Interest in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Drops By 17.9%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of GSE Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.
In other GSE Systems news, CEO Kyle Justin Loudermilk sold 61,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $89,797.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GVP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 33,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,689. GSE Systems has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.26.
GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter. GSE Systems had a net margin of 20.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%.
About GSE Systems
GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation.
