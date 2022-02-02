Short Interest in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Drops By 19.3%

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 89,263 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $2,137,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 73,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $25.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $26.26.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

